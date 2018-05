Mullins/Cook to

exchange vows

J. D. and Jamie Mullins would like to announce the marriage of their daughter, Juliann, to Ethan Cook, son of Kevin and Tammy Cook, all of Albany.

The couple will exchange vows on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. at Bodock Farms in Burkesville, Kentucky. Formal invitations sent to out of town guest only.