Class of 2018 to graduate 120

The 101st Commencement Program at Clinton County High School is set to see some 120 young men and women end secondary education this coming Friday night a 7 p.m. Ceremonies will be held in the CCHS gymnasium.

The program will begin with the processional by the CCHS Band (guests are asked to stand as graduates enter the gym.) That will be followed by the presentation of colors by the JROTC Senior Color Guard.

The invocation will be given by Noah Miller, followed by the President’s History address from Billy Abbott and then a slideshow presentation from the Class of 2018.

Following the slide show, graduates will receive what most have waited over 12 years for, receiving their high school diplomas awarded by Clinton County Schools Superintendent Charlotte Nasief.

Following the awarding of diplomas, the Commencement ceremonies will conclude with the Tassel Ceremony by 2017-18 Class Officers, the benediction by Bailey Gibson and processional by the CCHS Band. (Guests are again asked to remain standing as graduates exit the gym.)

As always, several scholarships will be awarded including from businesses, colleges and universities, memorial scholarships and organization and individual scholarships.

Following is some information about the 2018 Class of Clinton County High School.

* Class Motto: “Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.” Dr. Seuss

* Class flower, song, colors: White rose, “You’re Gonna Miss This” (Trace Adkins), Blue and Silver, respectively.

Class officers: President, Billy Abbott; Vice-President, Mary Willen Cross; Secretary, Caleb Ledbetter; Historian, London Honeycutt.

* Senior Student Council members: Chris Boils, Jacob Brown, Nate Matthews, Katie Stearns-Marcum.

* Mr. and Miss Senior Class: Silas Melton and Casey Shelton.

* Senior Class sponsors: Brandon Bales, Jessica Ndiaye, Ketresa Collins, Ashley Neathery, Stacia Lawson, Maj. Melissa Ramsey.

The 2018 Commencement ushers from the Junior Class at CCHS are: Parker Barnett, Jared Grant, Kendra Lee, Garrett Page, Jon-Allen Cross, Jackson Harlan, Emma McClellan, Noah Pruitt, Konner Gibson, Joelie Hicks, Isabelle Moons, Keonna Thompson.

Congratulations and best wishes to all of the Clinton County High School Class of 2018 from the staff and management of the Clinton County News.