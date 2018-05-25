Grand jury returns several multi-count indictments

The Clinton County Grand Jury met in regular session Thursday, May 10 and returned several true bills, with the majority of indictments handed down in open Circuit Court containing multiple charges.

The following indictments were returned by the grand jury during is May 2018 session:

* Barbara Johnson: The alleged offenses of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree–meth (Class C felony); possession of a controlled substance first degree (Class D felony); possession of a controlled substance second degree (Class A misdemeanor); failure to use seatbelt; no registration plates/receipt; motor vehicle insurance to be in paper or electronic format; license to be in possession; failure to maintain insurance; operating on an expired license; possession of drug paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor)

The alleged offenses having occurred on or about April 21.

* Brian R. Taylor: The alleged offenses of possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance second degree (Class A misdemeanors); possession of a controlled substance first degree (Class D felony); persistent felony offender first degree (two counts); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon (Class C felony); and, trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, first offense (Class C felony).

The alleged offenses having occurred on or about April 21.

* Teranda Perkins: The alleged offenses of possession of a controlled substance first degree (Class D felony); possession of drug paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor); operating a motor vehicle under the influence; failure to maintain insurance; no registration plates/receipt (misdemeanors); trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, first offense (Class D felony); failure to wear setbelt (misdemeanor).

The alleged offenses having occurred on or about March 11.

* Brooklyn Hathaway: The alleged offenses of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, first offense (Class D felony); failure to wear seatbelt (misdemeanor); carrying a concealed deadly weapon; possession of drug paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanors); and, possession of a controlled substance first degree (Class D felony).

The alleged offenses having occurred on or about March 11.

* Richard L. Smith: The alleged offenses of no registration plates/receipt; driving on suspended license; failure to maintain insurance; failure to transfer motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle under the influence (all misdemeanors); and, possession of drug paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor).

The alleged offenses having occurred on or about September 28, 2017.

* Tommy Blevins: The alleged offenses of burglary third degree–two counts, (Class D felonies); and, possession of burglary tools (Class A misdemeanor).

The alleged offenses having occurred on or about March 23.

* Donnie R. Blevins: The alleged offenses of burglary third degree–two counts (Class D felonies); and, possession of burglary tools (Class A misdemeanor).

The alleged offenses having occurred on or about March 23.

* Tommy Lewis: The alleged offenses of fraudulent and other prohibited practices with securities and registration of securities (Class D felonies).

The alleged offenses having occurred on or about May 21 through May 26, 2017.

* Derrick G. Stockton: The alleged offense of possession of a controlled substance first degree (Class D felony).

The alleged offense having occurred on or about April 28.

* Misty Stephens: The alleged offense of theft by unlawful taking or disposition (Class D felony).

The alleged offense having occurred on or about November 30, 2017.

* Johnny Stephens: The alleged offense of theft by unlawful taking or disposition (Class D felony).

The alleged offense having occurred on or about November 30, 2017.

(Editor’s Note: An indictment is a statement of probable cause to believe a crime has been committed and further court proceedings are warranted. Those individuals named in a true bill are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.)