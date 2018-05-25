Bat Dawgs and Lady Bat Dawgs end season in opening round of district play





Abby Young made contact with the ball during Clinton County’s opening game against Metcalfe County in the district tournament. Clinton County lost the game by a final of 8-3, and finish its season with a 4-19 record.

Brianna Bowlin got under the ball for an out in the first inning against Metcalfe County in the district tournament Monday afternoon. Clinton County lost the game by a final of 8-3.

Above, Holden Shepard got a hit during the second inning against Russell County while Blake Harlan laid down a perfect bunt to advance runners. Clinton County lost the opening game of the district tournament, 15-3, and finish its season with a 5-25 record.