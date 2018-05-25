Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

School’s out, but not for as long as you think

Not trying to be a Debbie Downer here or anything, but it seems the modern schedule of school session vs. summer vacation is a fastly changing calendar that swings all too soon toward the start of new school year rather than plenty of time to enjoy the summer weather – at least for students and school staffs.

Constant athletic camps and AAU schedules during an already shortened summer break, for many, means there is little or no break at all it seems, and before you know it, we’re talking about volleyball, golf and football season starting again.

So, take note, and while this is a busy time of year with graduation and the end of a school year just a week in our rear view mirror, take a breath or two and get outside to enjoy some pickup games or ride a bike, head to the swimming pool at the Wellness Center or spend some time on the water.

We’ll be starting a new school year, and a new set of fall sports before you know it.

Congrats – Jase moves from Bulldog to Patriot

Congratulations are certainly in order for the latest Clinton County High School Bulldog who is taking his sporting skills to the next level.

Jase Boils, who just walked across the CCHS stage to accept his diploma with the Class of 2018, will be taking his archery skills to the collegiate level.

Jase has signed to become a member of one of the most highly regarded archery programs in this region of the nation – the University of the Cumberlands Patriots.

The son of Phillip and Joanna Boils, Jase has been enjoying the sport of archery since he was old enough to draw a bow.

Again – congrats to Jase and his entire family on this achievement.

In the meantime – let’s take it outside for a few months!