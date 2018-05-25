Viola Smith Hurd, 75, Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at Cumberland County Hospital. She was the wife of the late Tip Bennett Hurd and a member of Turkey Neck Bend Church of Christ.

She is survived by a son, Joey Hurd, Burkesville, Kentucky; a brother, Donnie Smith, Indianapolis, Indiana; sisters, Louise McCoy, Darlene Fletcher, Betty Cary, all of Burkesville, Kentucky, and Ann Jaggers, Greenfield, Indiana; also one granddaughter, one great-granddaughter and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, May 19, 2018 at Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville with Bro. Aric Russell officiating. Final resting place in Maxey Cemetery in Monroe County.