Robbie Wells Allen, 100, Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at Cumberland County Hospital. She was the wife of the late Joe B. Allen and a member of Irish Bottom Christian Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Janet Sue (Randall) Page, Burkesville, Kentucky; a granddaughter, Janna (Alan) Cash; great-grandson, Luke Cash; also several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Sunday, May 20, 2018 at Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville with Bro. Gary Cash officiating. Final resting place in Burkesville Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.norris-new.com.