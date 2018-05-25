Vance Brown, 79, Albany, passed away Wednesday, May 16, 2018. He was preceded in death by three brothers, J.D., Gayron and Kendrick Brown.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Madison Brown; two children, Rhonda (Gary) Little and Ricky (Gay) Brown, all of Albany; three sisters, Lorene Morrison, Glenda Lowhorn and Norma (Bobby) Wells; one brother, Wayne (Evie) Brown; three grandchildren, April and Brooke Little and Shaina Brown; also several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Wells, Bro. Jamie McCutchen and Bro. Marcus Williams officiating. Final resting place in Memorial Hill Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.