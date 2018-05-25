Morris Wayne Coffey, 67, a native of Albany, passed away Thursday, May 17, 2018 in Joppa, Alabama. He was the son of the late Hobert and Mary Ina Coffey and was also preceded in death by two children, Angela and John Coffey and two brothers, Harold and Clifton Coffey.

He is survived by his wife, Glenda Coffey, Joppa, Alabama; two step-children, Mitchell Comstock, Albany; Michelle Eldridge, Alabama; and three brothers, Jim Coffey, Franklin, Indiana and Dale Coffey and Michael Collins, both of Albany; and one sister, Judy Fenner, Albany.

Funeral services were held Monday, May 21, 2018 at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Bruce Stearns officiating. Final resting place in Lands Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.