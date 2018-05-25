Benny Harold McClellan, 75, Byrdstown, Tennessee and a native of Albany, passed away Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at Cookeville Regional Hospital. He was the son of the late Emery and Carrie McClellan and was also preceded in death by a son, Michael McClellan and two brothers, Johnny and David McClellan.

He is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Ray and Tonya McClellan, Monticello, Kentucky; Larry McClellan, Pall Mall, Tennessee; Randy and Kesia McClellan, Illinois; two sisters, Geneva M. Smith and Euldean Smith, both of Albany; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Billy and Dot McClellan; Otis and Peggy McClellan, al of Albany; Russell McClellan, Byrdstown, TN; also 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Grant officiating. Final resting place in McClellan Cemetery. Arrangements are being made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.