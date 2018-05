Mr. and Mrs. Jesse M. Stockton, Jr., of Albany, Kentucky, announce the forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Savannah Brooke, to Benjamin Michael Allen, son of Rev. and Mrs. Mike Allen, of Jamestown, Tennessee. The wedding will take place Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. at Concord United Methodist Church in Albany, Kentucky. No formal invitations will be sent.