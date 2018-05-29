2018 Clinton County Fair

Exhibit Hall

**New schedule**

Thursday will be Entry Day

Entry Times

Thursday, June 14th 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Exhibit Hall Viewing

Thursday, June 14th 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Cashout/Pickup Items

Friday, June 15th 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

1. Exhibitors must be Clinton County residents.

2. Articles must be entered between 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 14th.

3. There is no need to arrive in advance of the designated entry time. Doors will be locked during setup and volunteer orientation. Individuals will be allowed to enter items as long as they are in line no later than 11:00 a.m.

4. Upon arrival, each exhibitor must register and receive an Exhibitor Number Card. As items are entered, exhibitors will receive entry tags that should be kept in his/her possession until Cash-out time on Friday, June 15th. The Exhibitor Number Card should be kept as well.

5. No person allowed more than one entry per class, but may enter in as many classes as desired.

6. If you cannot personally enter your items in the Exhibit Hall, you must make prior arrangements with staff at the Clinton County Extension Office.

7. Exhibitors may not receive multiple Exhibitor Number Cards in the names of other individuals or family members just to ensure that more items are entered.

8. All entries should be clean and made within the previous year by the Exhibitor unless otherwise noted; any article that has been exhibited at the county fair in past years is not eligible to compete for a premium. Items entered in Textiles Division may be entered in the year they are completed.

9. No new classes/categories will be made during entry time.

10. No Exhibitors will be allowed behind the curtain area during entry time.

11. No commercial exhibitors other than the professional photography class.

12. Only three ribbons will be awarded in each class. First place is a blue ribbon, second place is a red ribbon and third place is a white ribbon. Judges have the discretion of not awarding a first place blue ribbon if the product is not of blue ribbon quality. Further, no ribbons may be awarded if entries do not meet acceptable standards.

13. Articles must be picked up between 8:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 15th. Also, pick up of exhibits (prior to Friday morning) means forfeiture of premiums unless prior arrangements have been made. Exhibitors must alert Extension Staff in advance if they are not able to pick up items during designated time on Friday so other arrangements can be made.

14. The Clinton County Extension Staff, Cooperative Extension Volunteers, or Fair Board will not be responsible for any loss. Every Effort will be made to prevent any losses. Decisions of the judges are final.

Divisions 100-900

Division 1000 – Family Farm Scene

Premiums:

Blue: $5

Blue: $40

Red: $4

Red: $25

White: $3

White: $10

Judging Criteria:

Baked Foods- appearance, texture, flavor, aroma, taste

Candies- appearance, flavor, texture, taste

Canning- appearance of pack, head space, preparation and selection of canned products; all items must be well sealed. Rusted and/or dented lids and bands will not receive premiums.

Sewing- Fabric, workmanship, general appearance

Crafts- design, color, workmanship, general appearance

Produce- freshness, maturity, color, proper size, uniformity

Floral- freshness, good foliage, insect free, plant and flowers grown by exhibitors, uniformity of arrangement

100 PHOTOGRAPHY DIVISION

No pictures will be accepted unless they are matted and/or framed. Name of the artist and title of photo must be on the back of the work. There is a photography section for professionals. All photographs must be the original work of the exhibitor. Individuals can only enter the professional or amateur division – NOT BOTH. Remember, only pictures taken within the previous year will be judged. The person entering the item cannot be the subject of the photograph. If you enter a picture of yourself, it must be entered in the new “Selfie” category.

Non Professional/Amateur

Section 105: BLACK & WHITE PHOTOGRAPHY (TONED OR SEPIA)

• People (portraits or candid images of people of any age) -3 ½ x 5 or larger

• Floral (natural or arranged depiction of any living botanical plant blooming and/or budding) -3 ½ x 5 or larger

• Animals (wild or domesticated). No humans in photo. -3 ½ x 5 or larger

• Landmarks in Clinton County -3 ½ x 5 or larger

• Other (subject matter, technique and creative work not included in the above classes) 3 ½ x 5 or larger

Section 106: COLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

• People (portraits or candid images of people of any age)- 3 ½ x 5 or larger

• Floral (natural or arranged depiction of any living botanical plant blooming and/or budding) -3 ½ x 5 or larger

• Animals (wild or domesticated). No humans in photo. -3 ½ x 5 or larger

• Landmarks in Clinton County -3 ½ x 5 or larger

• Other (subject matter, technique and creative work not included in the above classes) 3 ½ x 5 or larger

Section 107: Selfie Photography – 3 ½ X 5 or larger

• Best Selfie Individual

• Best Selfie Group

• Best Selfie in the Car

• Best Selfie at School or Work

• Best Selfie on Vacation

• Best Selfie Duck Face

Professional

Section 109: PROFESSIONAL BLACK & WHITE PHOTOGRAPHY (TONED OR SEPIA)

• People (portraits or candid images of people of any age)- 3 ½ x 5 or larger

• Floral (natural or arranged depiction of any living botanical plant blooming and/or budding)- 3 ½ x 5 or larger

• Animals (wild or domesticated). No humans in photo. -3 ½ x 5 or larger

• Landmarks in Clinton County -3 ½ x 5 or larger

• Other (subject matter, technique and creative work not included in the above classes) 3 ½ x 5 or larger

Section 110: PROFESSIONAL COLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

• People (portraits or candid images of people of any age)- 3 ½ x 5 or larger

• Floral (natural or arranged depiction of any living botanical plant blooming and/or budding)- 3 ½ x 5 or larger

• Animals (wild or domesticated). No humans in photo. -3 ½ x 5 or larger

• Landmarks in Clinton County -3 ½ x 5 or larger

• Other (subject matter, technique and creative work not included in the above classes) 3 ½ x 5 or larger

200 ARTS & CRAFTS DIVISION

All entries must be the original work of the exhibitor and made within the last year.

Section 201: Jewelry

Original Design

Beaded

Mixed Media (wire, chain maille, mixed with beads)

Section 202: WREATH

Spring

Summer

Fall

Winter

Burlap

Other

Section 203: SCRAPBOOKING (1 page layout & page must be out of album)

Family

Heritage/Remember the Past

Sports

Weddings

Births

Pets

Vacations

Miscellaneous

Section 204: REFURBISHED, RECYCLED ART – To be judged, entry must include a before and after picture.

Furniture

Picture Frame

Clothing

Household – (dinner/kitchenware, mason jars, vases, lamps, utensils, window, etc.)

Other

Section 205: DRAWING – Entry must be placed in a frame if not on thick canvas. This will protect the entry during viewing time.

Charcoal

Pastels

Pen & Ink

Pencil-Black

Pencil-Color

Section 206: PAINTING, ART

Oil

Acrylic

Water Color

300 TEXTILES DIVISION

All quilts must have been completed within the last two years and must be clean (no dirty or stained quilts) and in good condition. Textile items may only be entered in the year they are completed.

Section 301: APPAREL

Shirt/Blouse

Skirt

Dress

Vest

Child/Baby Clothes

Pants/Shorts

Apron

Miscellaneous

Section 302: COUNTED CROSS STITCH (Can be framed)

14 count & under

16-22 count

Section 303: CROCHET

Baby Item

Doll

Doily

Afghan

Clothing

Accessories-hats, scarves, mittens

Miscellaneous

Section 304: NEEDLEWORK

Basic embroidery

Swedish embroidery

Crewel

Candlewicking

Smocking

Tatting/Lace Making

Embroidery Accessories-hats, scarves, mittens

Section 305: KNITTING

Afghan

Clothing

Home Furnishings

Baby Item

Accessories-hats, scarves, mittens

Section 306: QUILTS

Hand pieced, hand quilted

Hand pieced, machine quilted

Machine pieced, machine quilted

Machine pieced, hand quilted

Novelty (stencil, embroidery, etc.)

Baby or Lap (hand quilted)

Item made from old quilt

400 FLORAL DIVISIONS

No artificial flowers or foliage are permitted. All containers must be furnished by the exhibitor. Specimens must have been grown by the exhibitor.

Section 401: CUT FLOWERS

Gladiola arrangement

Rose arrangement

Best low arrangement

Best high arrangement

Best wildflower arrangement

Dahlias arrangement

Marigolds arrangement

Zinnias arrangement

Lily arrangement

Section 402: POTTED PLANTS (BLOOMING)

African violet

Hanging

Marigold

Zinnia

Variety

Other

Section 403: POTTED PLANTS (NON-BLOOMING)

Cactus or Succulent

Fern

Hanging

Other

Section 404: DRIED PLANTS

Best miniature arrangement, 5 inches or less

Best low arrangement

Best high arrangement

Section 405: HERBS – three (3) specimens, correctly labeled in one 8″ container

500 FRESH VEGETABLES DIVISION

Fresh vegetables must be displayed on sturdy, white disposable plates and covered with clear plastic wrap unless otherwise noted.

Section 501: FRESH VEGETABLES

Green Beans (2 dozen)

Greens

Cabbage (l head)

5 Green Onions

Lettuce (1 head)

12 Stalks Rhubarb

5 Sweet peppers

5 Red radishes

Garden Display

600 FOOD PRESERVATION DIVISIONS

1. All canned items must be processed and sealed according to USDA standards. (Contact the Extension Office if you have questions about this process, Publication FCS3-325.)

2. Paraffin may not be used.

3. Entries may be in quart or pint regulation jars with lids & caps.

4. Entries with rust will not be judged.

5. Jars will be opened at the discretion of the judges.

6. For all canning and preserving classes, any item that was canned after last year’s fair (June 2017) is eligible to enter the classes below.

7. Any variety and color of product can be used unless specifically noted.

*Items entered in other category, may not receive ribbons/premium if not processed/sealed according to the USDA standards or if does not meet judges criteria.

Section 601: CANNED VEGETABLES

Shelled Beans

Butter Beans

Cut-Green or snap Beans

Hot Peppers

Sweet Peppers

Soup Mixture

Whole Tomatoes

Green Tomatoes

Tomato Juice (Any variety)

Carrots

Any other vegetable not mentioned

No Sauces will be entered

Section 602: CANNED FRUITS

Apples

Applesauce

Raspberries

Blackberries

Cherries

Peaches

Pears

Any Other Fruit not mentioned

Section 603: PICKLES AND RELISHES

Pickled Beets

Pickled Green Tomatoes

Cucumber Pickle Bread & Butter

Cucumber Pickle, Sweet

Cucumber Pickle, Dill

Pickle Relish

Sauerkraut

Pepper Relish

Tomato Relish

Corn Relish

Sweet Relish

Chow Chow Relish

Cucumber Relish

Salsa

Other Pickled Vegetables

Section 604: MARMALADES & JAMS

Blackberry Jam

Strawberry Jam

Peach Jam

Citrus Marmalade

Other Variety of Marmalade or Jam

Section 605: JELLIES

Apple

Blackberry

Cherry

Grape

Raspberry

Strawberry

Any other Variety of Jelly

Section 606: PRESERVES & BUTTERS

Blackberry

Peach

Pear

Strawberry

Apple Butter

Any Other Preserves or Butter

Section 607: HONEY

Light Amber

Amber

Dark Amber

Other

700 BAKED GOODS DIVISIONS

All culinary items must be displayed on white disposable plate or container; please use a 9″ disposable pie plate, no glass plates allowed. Cakes are strongly suggested to be placed on foil-lined cardboard which is no larger than about 1 inch more than the entry itself. No fresh fruit may be used as a garnish in any class. If fresh flowers are used as a garnish they must be an edible variety. Breads should be a minimum of about 5″ x 9″ (may be braided and/or round) but not larger than about 12 inches in diameter, width or length. No commercial mix may be used unless otherwise noted.

Section 701: CAKES (WHOLE)

Frosted Cake, any frosting

Angel Food

Other Cake

Section 702: CANDIES (6 PIECES)

Divinity

Chocolate Fudge

Peanut Butter Fudge

Other Candy

Section 703: BROWNIES & COOKIES

Brownies (6)

Chocolate Chip (6)

Oatmeal (6)

Sugar (6)

Peanut butter (6)

Bar cookies (6)

Other Kind (6)

Section 704: PIES (WHOLE)

Peanut Butter

Fruit

Pecan

Butterscotch

Chocolate

Other

Section 705: QUICK BREADS

Biscuits 6)

Corn Muffins or Sticks (6)

Zucchini

Banana Bread

Muffins (6)

Any Other Quick Bread

800 ANTIQUES DIVISION

To be considered antique, an article must be at least 50 years old. Paper items must include display frames. All items must be cleaned. Ribbons & premiums may not be awarded in miscellaneous due to the variety of items entered.

Family Bible (oldest)

Kentucky letter or document (e.g., school record, broadside, certificate)

Clinton County Fair memorabilia (must be dated)

Medical items

Advertising items

Political campaign items

Small tools

Doll

Child’s toy (other than doll)

Costume jewelry item

Pocket Watch

Enamel ware

Extension & 4H Memorabilia (Documents, pins, record books, picture, etc.)

Miscellaneous

The Clinton County Extension Staff, Cooperative Extension Volunteers, or Clinton County Fair Association will not be responsible for any loss.

Efforts will be made to prevent any losses.

900 FIELD CROPS

Best quart shelled corn

Best quart soybeans

Best quart wheat

Best 10 pounds alfalfa hay (70%)

Best 10 pounds red clover hay (70%)

Best 10 pounds grass hay (70%)

Best 10 pounds mixed hay

1000 Family Farm Scene

In this category, these are county level only and will not go to state.

This project and exhibit is designed to motivate families to create a custom built farm toy display. The family will create a realistic setting around manufactured or custom built farm toys. Families are encouraged to display their artistic abilities and imagination in this project.

General Rules:

1. Exhibits will be judged according to the following criteria: artistic arrangement of exhibit; detail of exhibit; and realistic setting around toys.

2. 48″ X 48″ Square maximum or smaller

3. Toys used in your display can be any scale desired; the preferred size is 1/64 or 1/16.

4. Model toys may be obtained at farm equipment dealers, department stores, farm stores, and farm toy shows. Farm toy stores will probably offer the largest selection of toys.

5. Landscape supplies can be obtained at hobby shops, craft supply stores, and some items may be found in your back yard.

6. If your Farm Toy Scene Project contains items you feel are valuable, they must be attached to the board.

7. Every effort will be made to keep your exhibit safe, but the Clinton County Extension Office or the Clinton County Fair Association is not responsible for lost or damaged items from your project.

8. One entry per family with all participating family member names attached to entry.

1100 Miscellaneous

Items that do not fit into any other category. These items will not be judged and will be for public display only.

Clinton County Fair

4-H Categories

This year our categories have changed to comply with the State Fair guidelines. In our list of all of the new items to make and create we will have complete instructions for each one of these at our office. You may stop by anytime between the hours of 7:30-4:00, Monday thru Friday and pick them up. These guidelines will have to be met in order to advance to the State Fair. We are looking forward to seeing new and fresh entries this year!

If you have any questions regarding any of the categories please stop by or call 387-5404 and talk to Junior Cecil or Linda Bell.

4-H Dog Project Poster

Division 6011.4

Educational posters MUST relate to dogs and be completed since the last State Fair. Poster must be judged at the county level before entry at the State Fair. Only one entry per class per county is allowed (county winner must have received at least a blue ribbon at the county level before entered at the state fair level).

Posters should encourage the participant’s imagination in developing a slogan/theme that promotes a breed or project or educates the viewer about a dog project related activity. Examples of topics include but are not limited to: showing/grooming/caring for your dog, dog health, nutrition, and breed characteristics. Posters should be simple and focus on one message to tell the story of your dog poster theme. Resource information should be attached to the back of the poster (resource may be in envelope with youth name and county, class listed on envelope).

Reliable resource information should be used (please note that Wikipedia may not be a reliable source).

Participants may use a variety of media, however no 3-dimensional posters will be allowed.

Posters must be no smaller than 20″ x 30″ and no larger than 24″x 30.” Posters must be made using one of the following, matte board, or foam core board.

No poster board is allowed. Posters submitted on poster board will be disqualified at entry.

Copyrighted characters such as Snoopy, Charlie Brown, or other cartoon characters cannot be used.

The back of the poster MUST include a listing of the resources of the information on the poster or the poster will be marked down in judging. ON the back of the poster: Write youth name, county.

Posters will be judged on how well they present information and on their general appearance.

4-H ARTS

Division 6029

1. See General Rules applying to all 4-H exhibitors and general rules applying to 4-H exhibits listed previously in this catalog.

2. All classes are from Portfolio Pathways (Section A) and Sketchbook Crossroads (Section B) 4-H Core Curriculum except for Trends and Heritage Crafts.

3. Junior: Any member age 9-13. Senior: Any member age 14-19.

4. Seniors must submit an artist statement. Please write a paragraph minimum about your piece of art. Please include the following information typed and attached to your piece of art. • Name • Class • Title of Work • Medium (What is it made of?) • Explanation of where you got your inspiration or ideas from in creating this work • Explanation of elements and principles of design that pertain to your work • What kind of message were you trying to communicate to the viewer (mood, feeling, emotion, etc.)? • How does this represent you as an artist?

5. A county is limited to one entry per class.

6. All items must have been made since the last State Fair.

7. Project entry must meet all the requirements for the class; otherwise, the entry will be disqualified.

8. Appropriate hangers for project work is any hardware permanently attached to the project that can be displayed on a metal grid work walls via metal S hook, binder clip, or zip tie.

***NOTE: mattte board can be displayed utilizing binder clips while stretched canvas can be displayed with S hooks.

9. Subject matter is not “family friendly” in context.

10. Small items, which are easily separated or destroyed, may be placed in small plastic bags. For items with more than one piece, a description on the back of the ID card is suggested with number of pieces, color, description, etc. In addition, label each piece in an inconspicuous location include a minimum of name and county (the clothing label can be utilized [4LO12SO]).

SECTION A: Portfolio Pathways

728a. Junior Water Color: (Pg. 14) Using watercolors and a variety of techniques to complete a painting on watercolor paper.

728b. Senior Water Color: (Pg. 14) Same as Junior.

730a. Junior Sand Painting: (pg. 20) On an 8’x10′ x1/4 sanded plywood or particle board. Explore Painting with Colored sand mixed with glue.

730b. Senior Sand Painting: (Pg. 20) Same as Junior.

733a. Junior Oil Painting: (pg.26) Using oils on canvas or canvas board. Experiment with different techniques of laying oil to canvas to create a finished painting.

733b. Senior Oil Painting: (pg.26) same as Junior.

734a. Junior Oil Landscape: (pg.30) On a 16″x18″ stretched and primed canvas, canvas board or sheet of Masonite coated in gesso. Lay out a one -point landscape perspective drawing and use oil paints to show atmosphere and distance.

734b. Senior Oil Landscape: (pg.30) same as Junior.

Section B: Sketchbook Crossroads

748a. Junior Color Pencil: (pg.20) Draw with colored pencils and use turpenoid to blend the colors.

748b. Senior Color Pencil: same as Junior.

749a. Junior Pen and Ink: (pg.22) Sketch animals or other objects using pen and ink.

749b. Senior Pen and Ink: same as Junior

751a. Junior Cartooning: (pg.27) Cartooning is a simple process of making line drawings show sequential motion. Create your own cartoon character showing motion. Must create at least three blocks.

751b. Senior Cartooning: same as Junior.

SCULPTING

761a. Junior Flower Wire Sculpture: (pg.67) Using wire and nylon cloth create a freestanding flower sculpture.

761b. Senior Flower Wire Sculpture: same as Junior.

TRADITIONS

764c. Junior Basket Making – Natural materials, any size, shape or design. Non-natural materials may be woven into design.

764d. Senior Basket Making – Natural materials, any size, shape or design. Non-natural materials may be woven into design.

764e. Junior Jewelry – One piece of jewelry created by youth (Jewelry quality only). No kits or pony beads allowed. Glass, clay or wooden beads (painted or carved) permitted only.

764f. Senior Jewelry – One set (at least two items) of jewelry created by youth (Jewelry quality only). No kits or pony beads allowed. No elastic material used to string beads. Glass, clay or wooden beads (painted or carved) permitted only. Examples: earring(s) and necklace or bracelet and necklace, etc.

764g. Junior Leather Craft – Item made from leather. May or may not be tooled. Kits allowed.

764h. Senior Leather Craft – same as above. No kits allowed.

Beaded Pony Bead Animals

Any animal made from Pony Beads can enter this category. This category will not advance to the State Fair.

Division 6042- Kentucky 4-H Trends

1. A county is limited to one entry per class.

2. All items must have been made since the last State Fair.

3. All photography classes with one photograph must be mounted on 10″x 16″ MAT BOARD-available via order entry (no poster board or foam core board accepted). Single photographs are limited to up to a maximum size of 8″x 12″.

4. Each picture must be mounted securely. Rubber cement or dry mounting tissue is recommended. Do not use photo mounting corners.

5. All entries must follow the specifications and rules listed in their class in order to be named champion.

6. Junior division includes ages 9-13; Senior division includes ages 14-18.

Clover Photography

1. Exhibit is limited to a single photograph.

2. Subject of photograph must include 4-leaf clover. (Photographs of 3-leaf clovers will NOT be accepted.)

3. 4-leaf clover may be real or created.

4. Photograph may be color or black and white.

5. Follow all mounting rules described in the Cloverville Photography division.

6. Maximum photograph size 8″ X 12″.

1010 Junior Clover Photograph

1011 Senior Clover Photograph

Upcycling Project

Upcycling is taking something that you are throwing away and making it into something that maintains or improves the quality of the materials. Example: There are coin purses made from sweaters, earrings cut out of vinyl records and an old travel case made into a clock. The designs will be judged on quality, use, and creativity. Entries are limited to one entry per class per county.

1050 Junior Upcycling Project

1051 Senior Upcycling Project

Division 6030 – 4-H PHOTOGRAPHY

1. See General Rules applying to all 4-H exhibitors and general rules applying to all 4-H exhibits other than livestock listed previously in this catalog.

2. Specifications for exhibits:

a. All general photography classes are taken from 4-H Photography Core Curriculum (Focus on Photography, Controlling the Image and Mastering Photography).

b. Each county may have one (1) entry per class in both general photography and horticulture photography. Only one entry per class per county.

c. General photography (levels 1, 2 & 3): 4-Hers can enter 3 classes in any one level (curriculum) per year.

d. Horticulture photography: a 4-H’er may enter any of the classes in addition to general photography.

e. All pictures must be made since the last State Fair.

f. All classes (including Horticulture) WITH ONE PHOTOGRAPH MUST BE MOUNTED ON WHITE 10″x 16″

MATTE BOARD-available via order entry (no poster board or foam core board accepted). Single photographs are limited to up to a maximum size of 8″x 12″. Pictures cannot be framed or matted with colored matte board.

g. All classes (including Horticulture) WITH MULTIPLE PHOTOGRAPHS (More than 1 photograph) MUST BE MOUNTED ON WHITE16″ x 20″ MATTE BOARD (no poster board or foam core board accepted). Pictures cannot be framed or matted with colored mat board.

h. Each picture must be mounted securely. Rubber cement or dry mounting tissue is recommended. Do not use photo mounting corners.

.

k. Absolutely nothing on front of matte board except photographs, labels (if required) and ID tag. Any other required materials are to be mounted on the back.

l. If an entry does not fit class descriptions, it will be given a participation award.

3. Appropriate hangers for project work is any hardware permanently attached to the project that can be displayed on a metal grid work walls via metal S hook, binder clip, or zip tie. ***NOTE: matte board can be displayed utilizing binder clips while stretched canvas can be displayed with S hooks.

4. Project entry must meet all the requirements for the class; otherwise, the entry will be disqualified.

5. Photography will be judged on, but not limited to: Technical, impact, composition, creativity, presentation, and the ability of the picture to tell a story.

LEVEL 1 Focus on Photography

764 a. Fun with Shadows, pg. 22 Photograph shadows to create a mood or element of surprise. Display two (2) photographs of shadow shapes

764 b. Fun with Shadows, pg. 22 Photograph shadows to create a mood or element of surprise. Display three (3) photographs that show how the shadow of a subject can “grow” or shrink over time.

766 a. What Do You See? pg. 34 Landscape with foreground, Middle ground, and background, labeled 1, 2, 3.

766 b. What Do You See? pg. 34 Landscape with a foreground object that frames the photograph.

766 c. What Do You See? pg. 34 Portrait of a person without background clutter.

768 a. Hat Tricks and Magic, pg. 50 Hat Trick: Have a plant growing out of the subject

768 b. Hat Tricks and Magic, pg. 50 Hand Stand: Have it look like someone is holding a person in their hand

768 c. Hat Tricks and Magic, pg. 50 Set up the photograph to look like a person is hanging from the ceiling.

768 d. Hat Tricks and Magic, pg. 50 Bad Hair Day: Position a person to look like their hair is sticking straight up

769 Photos Can Tell a Story, pg. 58 A sequence of 3-5 photographs that tell a story. There should be a beginning, a middle and end.

770 Black and White, pg. 62 Black and White photograph that show texture, shape and composition. The interest is in the contrast, light and shadows.

LEVEL 2 Controlling the Image

772 The Space Tells a Story, pg. 46 Display 1 photograph that shows good use of positive and negative space.

773 Capture a Candid Photo, pg. 48 Create a candid collection (3-5) photos. Take photographs at a party, parade, sporting event or family reunion. Try to capture the emotions of the event.

774 a. Freeze the Moment, pg. 54 Display one (1) using setting # 1 – Set shutter speed 1/250 to freeze action for a clear photograph.

776 Bits and Pieces, pg. 62 Display one (1) photograph. Fill the frame with small parts of a whole subject. Choose bits and pieces for close-ups.

HORTICULTURAL PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBITIONS

Horticulture is the science, art, technology and business concerned with intensively cultivated plants that are used by people for food, for medicinal purposes, and for aesthetic gratification.

Horticulture is divided into two categories:

The cultivation of plants for food (pomology and olericulture): • Pomology deals with fruit and nut crops. (not included in photography classes) • Olericulture deals with herbaceous plants for the kitchen, including, for example, carrots (edible root), asparagus (edible stem), lettuce (edible leaf), cauliflower (edible flower), tomatoes (edible fruit), and peas (edible seed). (included in photography classes)

Plants for ornament (floriculture and landscape horticulture). • Floriculture deals with the production of flowers and ornamental plants; generally, cut flowers, pot plants, and greenery. (included in photography classes) • Landscape horticulture is a broad category that includes plants for the landscape, including lawn turf, but particularly nursery crops such as shrubs, trees, and climbers. (not included in photography classes)

For the purposes of the Kentucky 4- Horticulture Photography Contest, only photographs representing the areas of Olericulture and Floriculture will be accepted.

HORTICULTURAL PHOTOGRAPHY CLASSES

786 Single black and white. Horticultural subject or activity. (Maximum size: 8″ x 12″)

787 Single color. Horticultural subject or activity. (Maximum size: 8″ x 12″)

788 Sequence of 4 photographs. B&W or Color representing a horticultural event or activity that tells a visual story, chronologically, without the use of words.

789 Horticulture collection (B&W or color), consisting of 6 photographs.

Division 6025 – 4-H WOOD SCIENCE

Project entry must meet all the requirements for the class; otherwise, the entry will be disqualified.

1. See General Rules applying to all 4-H exhibitors and general rules applying to 4-H exhibits other than livestock. Reference materials include the Ky. 4-H Wood Science Plans Notebook and the 4-H CCS Woodworking Wonders guides.

2. Limit of one entry per county per class.

3. An exhibitor may enter only one Wood Science class per year.

674 Level 1, made from a kit.

Simple items which have pre-cut and pre-drilled parts and youth demonstrate knowledge of assembly, selection and use of fasteners (nails, screws and/or glue), sanding techniques, and appropriate finishes. (Examples could include but not limited to: small bird house, non-hopper bird feeder, etc.) Item must demonstrate skill with fasteners, sanding and appropriate finish (no puzzles).

675 Level 1, NOT from a kit.

Simple constructed wood item showing knowledge of hand tools, wood selection, cutting, drilling, usage of fasteners (nails, screws and/or glue), sanding techniques, and appropriate finishes. (Examples could include but not limited to: napkin holder, letter holder, simple picture frame, wire wiggly, towel holder, serving tray, jewelry box, small flag holder, 4-H book ends, airplane, hurricane lamp, trivet (pot holder), etc.)

DIVISION 6039 – 4-H HOME ENVIRONMENT-2018

Unique Rules or Instructions:

a. Exhibit must be in the unit in which the 4-Her is enrolled.

b. Only those entries that are properly labeled and documented will be considered for class champion.

c. Items normally hung on the wall, such as pictures and bulletin boards, must be ready to hang with appropriate hardware permanently attached. Items will be exhibited on a wall made of metal grids using S hooks, binder clips or zip ties. Entries mounted on mat or foam core board do not require hardware; they will be hung on the wall using binder clips.

d. “Refinished” item refers to an item already in use which has been given a new finish using paint or some type of seal.

890 Simple cloth item for the home

(Sewing machine may be used but is not required): Examples: decorative pillow, tablecloth, laundry bag, place mats; footstool with a seat made of woven fabric; fabric applied to an item such as a box, plate, or lampshade. Unacceptable: purses, tote bags, backpacks, duffle bags.

891 Wastebasket

(pp. 10-12) decorated by member

892 Bulletin board

(If it is to be hung on a wall, it must be ready to hang with appropriate hardware attached.)

Unit III EXHIBITS from Where I Live project book.

898 Individual place (table) setting:

This exhibit is to be made up of two parts:

1. One individual place setting appropriate to a theme or event chosen by the 4-H member.

2. A color photo or diagram of the place setting showing how it should be arranged. (pp. 11-13) Include plate, beverage container(s), placemat, and napkin. Additional decorative item(s) are optional. All items that make up the place setting are to fit on the surface of the placemat. Flatware (knife, fork and spoon) must be included in the photo/diagram showing how all the items are arranged, but do NOT send flatware to the state fair. To insure that all pieces get returned to the member, write the name and county of the exhibitor on tape and place it on every part of the table setting in a location hidden to the public when exhibited at the fair.

DIVISION 6015 4-H HORTICULTURE &

PLANT SCIENCE

Project entry must meet all the requirements for the class; otherwise, the entry will be disqualified.

1. A class of exhibits representing the horticulture and plant science projects will be included in the 2018 Kentucky State Fair. Entries will be limited to one project per class from each county. Examples of acceptable exhibits are listed below. Plants, photographs or other visual aids are necessary for most projects. The class will be governed by the following:

a. Exhibits will be judged on the quality of the primary (horticulture) project work.

b. All plants exhibited MUST have been grown by the 4-Hers for at least 6 months. Exceptions will be made with terrariums, dish gardens and annual and vegetable bucket gardens which may have been grown for a shorter period of time.

c. Items improperly entered will be disqualified.

d. Exhibits entered with pesticide residue will be disqualified and disposed of.

e. Care will be provided for all plants. However, because of low light, air conditioning, etc., no guarantee can be made that the plants will be returned in their original condition. Plants are entered at the risk of the exhibitor.

f. Vegetable entries should be fresh, with the label on top of exhibit. Do not stick toothpicks in produce.

Plant Display:

Youth should NOT use garden soil in containers. Use well-drained, disease-free potting soil for all containers.

565 Terrariums

566 Dish gardens (desert or tropical)

567 Vegetable container gardens (grown in container – not dug out of the garden)

568 Annual container gardens – (non-vegetable)

569 House plants

570 Hanging baskets

573 Upcycle Container Garden (Previously used container recycled, example, wood pallet garden)

Garden and/or Orchard Displays

574 The exhibitor may exhibit as many different fruits and/or vegetables from their garden as desired. Any size or type (minimum of five types) of produce may be displayed in the 2’x3′ area provided for each exhibit. The exhibit must be in a display container (box or basket) which can be easily moved. Vegetables will not be returned to exhibitor. They will be judged as follows: Quality of Produce 40% Attractiveness of Container 30% Uniformity and true-to-type ness 10% Number of different types 15% Labeling 5% 4-H’ers may also exhibit plates of vegetables. A white paper plate for vegetables must be supplied by the exhibitor. These vegetables will not be returned to the exhibitor. Classes of vegetables will be limited to:

575 Tomato (5 per plate) Must be ripe (red or yellow color only) cherry type

576 Tomato (5 per plate) beef steak

578 Peppers, hot (5 per plate)

579 Peppers – bell (5 per plate)

580 Peppers – sweet (5 per plate)

581 Cucumbers, slicing (5 per plate)

582 Cucumbers, pickling (5 per plate)

583 Beans, snap or lima (12 per plate)

DIVISION 6035 – 4-H FOOD EXHIBITS

1. Classes in Division: Classes 841-858.

2. Number of Entries Permitted: a. A county may submit ONE entry per class. b. Member may enter up to 3 classes in the Food Division. (This means: a member’s name could appear up to 3 times on the county’s Food Division invoice.)

3. General Rules: a. See “General Rules Applying to All 4-H Exhibitors in the Kentucky State Fair” at www.kystatefair.org. Click on “Competition,” then “Premium Book”, then 4-H Exhibits. b. Item must meet all requirements for the class; otherwise, the entry will be disqualified. c. Items entered must have been completed by the exhibitor within the current program year. d. The decision of the judges is final.

4. Unique Rules or Instructions:

a. Recipes: Entries are to be made using recipes specified in the class description. All recipes can be found in the 2018 4-H Fair Recipe Book at http://4-h.ca.uky.edu/content/food-and-nutrition, in the 4-H Cooking 101-401 Series or contact your county Extension agent for 4-H YD.

b. Place the baked product on a disposable plate. Place the plate inside a re-closable zip-type bag to maintain freshness and prevent damage. (Exhibit will not be disqualified if the plate is not inside the bag.)

c. Use of plastic film or aluminum foil to wrap product is discouraged but will not cause the product to be disqualified.

d. To prevent damage, wrapped cakes should be transported in a sturdy container such as a cardboard box. Containers, pie pans, etc. will NOT be returned to the exhibitor

All recipes are located in the 2018 4-H Fair Recipe Book at http://4-h.ca.uky.edu/content/food-and-nutrition and also in the publication identified in the class description.

Muffins

841 Three Oatmeal Muffins: Use recipe in 4-H Cooking 101, p. 54.

Biscuits

843 Three Rolled Biscuits: Use recipe in 4-H Cooking 201, p. 50

Quick Breads

846 Three pieces of Coffeecake with Topping: Use recipe in 4-H Cooking 101, p. 59. Nuts are optional.

Cookies

847 Three Brownies: Nuts are optional. Use recipe in 4-H Cooking 101, p. 67

849 Three Snickerdoodle Cookies: Use the recipe in 4-H Cooking 201, p. 88

Yeast Breads

854 Three Cinnamon Twists (no icing): Use recipe in 4-H Cooking 301, p. 42 & 44.

855 Three Soft Pretzels: Use recipe in 4-H Cooking 301, p. 48. Use any one topping listed.

Candy

858 Three pieces Classic Chocolate Fudge (size: about one inch square): Use recipe in 4-H Cooking 401, p. 89. Nuts are optional.