All District teams announced last week

Posted May 29, 2018 at 2:35 pm

Both the Clinton County Bat Dawgs and Lady Bat Dawgs were defeated in the opening rounds of the district tournament last week, but had several members announced to the All District Tournament Teams.

Nate Matthews

Senior • Infield

Son of Mike Matthews and

Sam Matthews

Holden Shepard

Senior • Outfield/Infield

Son of Jon Shepard and Laura Hatfield

Ely Baker

Senior • Infield/Pitcher

Son of Russell

and Carla Baker

Makayla Cope

Junior • Infield/Pitcher

Daughter Patrick and

Tabitha Cope

Abigail Tallent

Sophomore • Infield

Daughter of Nathan Tallent and Linsey Duvall and

Dale and Penny Duvall

Cydney Sampson

Junior • Pitcher/Outfield

Daughter Tim and

the late Elaine Sampson