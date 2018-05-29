All District teams announced last week

Both the Clinton County Bat Dawgs and Lady Bat Dawgs were defeated in the opening rounds of the district tournament last week, but had several members announced to the All District Tournament Teams.
Nate Matthews
Senior • Infield
Son of Mike Matthews and
Sam Matthews
Holden Shepard
Senior • Outfield/Infield
Son of Jon Shepard and Laura Hatfield
Ely Baker
Senior • Infield/Pitcher
Son of Russell
and Carla Baker
Makayla Cope
Junior • Infield/Pitcher
Daughter Patrick and
Tabitha Cope
Abigail Tallent
Sophomore • Infield
Daughter of Nathan Tallent and Linsey Duvall and
Dale and Penny Duvall
Cydney Sampson
Junior • Pitcher/Outfield
Daughter Tim and
the late Elaine Sampson