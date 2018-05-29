Sallie Mae Appleby, 78, Monticello, Kentucky and formerly of Albany, passed away Saturday, May 26, 2018 at The Medical Center at Albany. She was the daughter of the late Carvin and Doshie (Claywell) Dicken and was also preceded in death by three brothers, Ruel, Harley and Earl Dicken.

She is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob” Appleby; two sons, Dewight Earl and Dudley Lee Appleby, all of Monticello, Kentucky; a brother, Ralph Dicken, Burkesville, Kentucky; three sisters, Eva (Vance) Guthrie and Wanda Hurt, Albany; Shirley Dicken, Kokomo, Indiana; sister-in-law, Lou Dicken, Albany; two grandchildren, Nathan (TaShea) Appleby and Courtney (Tim) Winchester; and four great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Michael, Abel and Isaac Winchester, all of Monticello, Kentucky.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Campbell-New Funeral Home with pastors Tyler Harting and Seth Denny officiating. Final resting place in Cave Springs Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany. Online condolences may be made at www.campbell-new.com.