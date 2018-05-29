Opal Jean Stearns, 83, Albany, passed away Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at The Medical Center in Albany. She was the wife of the late Bennie G. Stearns, daughter of the late Ewell B. and Rosa Ellen (Tallent) Conner and was also preceded in death by a brother, Keith Conner.

She is survived by a son, Scottie Stearns; a sister, Gay Davis; three brothers, Kenneth, A.V. and Ewell “Bear” Conner, Jr.; three grandchildren, Wayne, Mallie and Kyla Stearns; two great-grandchildren, Aspen and Brock Stearns; also several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Satuday, May 26, 2018 at Aaron’s Chapel Separate Baptist Church with pastors Jerry Ridge and Clifton Cowan officiating. Final resting place in Keith Conner Family Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany.