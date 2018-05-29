Carolyn Williams Crawley, 71, Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Monday, May 21, 2018 at Cumberland County Hospital. She was a member of Christian Chapel Church of Christ and wife of the late J.H. “Foots” Crawley.

She is survived by a son, John J. Crawley, Burkesville, Kentucky; her daughters, Tamara (Robert) Cox, Celina, Tennessee; Jennifer Crawley, Louisville, Kentucky; Emily C. Crawley, Russell Springs, Kentucky; her sisters, Judith Cloyd and Barbara (Dalton) Smith, both of Burkesville, Kentucky; Audrey Capps, Louisville, Kentucky; Bethada Watson, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky; also six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Sunday, May 27, 2018 at Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville with Bro. Charles Smith officiating. Final resting place in Christian Chapel Cemetery.