Rev. Howard Coop, 89, Lancaster, Kentucky and a native of Cumberland County, passed away Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at his home. He served 42 years as a pastor of small, medium, and large membership churches and was an author of many inspirational books.

He is survived by several nieces and nephews, special great-nephew, Ron Moberly and special friend, Laura Davis Rhinehart.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at Spurlin Funeral Home with Dr. Mike Powers, Rev. Jim Nichols, Rev. Jim Stegall, and Rev. Eric Hughes officiating.

Norris-New Funeral Home was in charge of local arrangement.