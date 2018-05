Two students from Albany, Daniel Boils and Matthew Griffin, have been named to the Dean’s List at Berea College for the Spring, 2018 semester.

More than 365 Berea College students were named to the Spring 2018 Dean’s List.

A student is named to the Dean’s List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.