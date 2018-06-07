Golf Tournament

The annual Fore the Kids Golf Tournament to support CCHS boys and girls golf teams, will be Saturday, June 23 at Dale Hollow Lake State Park. It will be four-person scramble with ABCD draw and shotgun start at 10 a.m. (Check in by 9:15 a.m.) Lunch will be provided. Entry fee is $60 per golfer plus $10 Calcutta per golfer. Pre-registration is encouraged as spots will fill quickly. Prizes will include: 1st place team-$2,000; 2nd and 3rd place: $Calcutta (60/40). Also prizes for straightest drive, closest to the pin and longest putt, along with door prizes. One ball for $5 or five for $20. Closest ball to the hole wins 50 percent payout and farthest ball from the hole wins $100. You may pre-register at Dale Hollow Lake State Park Pro Shop, Denney Marine or by contacting any Golf Booster. For more information contact Barry Melton at 387-0101, Fredrick Honeycutt at 606-688-1965, Bobbie Bair at 864-484-7027 or cchsgolfboosters@gmail.com.