The Traveling Doc …

The first question I always ask after someone tells me about their pets is “Are they spayed or neutered?”. If they say yes, I breathe a sigh of relief. But if not, I summon my energy and start the arguments in my head. It can be at a party, at church, at a wedding (yes, I have done it at a wedding), anywhere…. I consider it a duty to inform pet owners about the clear advantages to have spayed or neutered pets. Oh yes, I care very much about all the dogs ard cats that are euthanized in the shelters daily. I always cry when I visit them. I have dedicated the rest of my career to spay and neuter in the hope I can make a difference in the life of shelter pets.

But spaying and neutering also makes sense for your own pets. If makes sense for their health. It makes sense for their behavior And it always makes sense financially.

Spayed and neutered pets live longer lives. In females, the procedure eliminates ovarian and uterine cancer and greatly reduces the chances of mammary tumors. If spayed before their first heat, “breast cancer” incidence is almost 0% statistically. Otherwise, dogs and cats have high risk of mammary cancer. Spaying also eliminates conditions like pyometra and false pregnancy. In males, the procedure eliminates testicular cancer and greatly reduces the chance of prostate disease.

Uneutered male cats and dogs have a tendency to roam. They make up for 85% of all the hit by car pets, often to tragic consequences. They also often spray and mark their territory, not a very pleasant quality in a pet. Female dogs bleed and attract male stray dogs. Female cats can scream loudly and often can stay in heat up to 10 months a year, sometimes even year round! All altered pets make much better companions, they bite less and are a lot less likely to have behavior problems.

As dogs and cats get older, I often see them for serious medical conditions associated with the fact that they are not altered. I still remember that day, last May, when I was working at this spay/neuter clinic. A receptionist came and asked me if I could do a pyometra surgery for this older dog, a nine year old female pit bull. Her name was Sweetie. She was owned by an older gentleman. She was diagnosed with this medical condition three days ago by her regular veterinarian. She had not eaten in more than one week. The surgery would cost $850 and the gentleman just could not afford it. That price was reasonable in the veterinary private market. This kind of surgery is complicated and lengthy.

A pyometra is a condition where the uterus gets filled with pus. It usually happens in older pets. The only thing that can save the animal is to remove the very large uterus before it ruptures. I agreed to perform the surgery. The local humane society was paying me; it was Sweetie and her owner’s lucky day. The procedure went well. She went home on antibiotics. The day after, I called to check on her and she was already eating. I spoke to the older gentleman, he did not know that spaying his dog could have prevented the pyometra. At least, now she was fixed!!! Here are the average costs for a pyometra surgery; $850 to $2000 +, mammary glands tumor treatment (entire chain, with chest x-ray and biopsy) $900 to $1500 +, prostatitis treatment (urine culture/sensitivity, three weeks antibiotics) $300 to $500 +.

I advise new pet parents to get their pet spayed and neutered around 4 months. At that age the puppy/kitten recovers very fast and the procedure is the least expensive. And in cats, already at five months, they can get pregnant!!! If a dog owner wants to wait, just make sure you remember to get your female spayed BEFORE her first heat to benefit from the protection against breast cancer. Here in Clinton County, Furever Friends of Albany operates a monthly low-cost spay and neuter clinic.

The next clinic is June 30 and July 1. Check the Facebook page for information or call 1-888-725-2269.

“Please, help control the pet population, remember to get your pets spayed and neutered. Your beloved friends can live up to three to five years longer, much happier and much healthier”

Marie Gagnon, DVM is from Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. In 1993, she graduated with a doctorate in veterinary medicine from the Universite de Montreal. After an internship at the Pittsburgh Zoo, she relocated to Louisville where she bought an existing veterinary hospital and practiced small animal medicine over 20 years.

In 2014, her career took another path. She started traveling the state of Kentucky doing surgeries and counseling pet owners. In 2016, she trained at Humane Alliance, a program of the ASPCA, specially designed for spay/neuter veterinarians. Her goal is to work with existing local groups to eliminate euthanasia due to overpopulation. She loves to educate pet parents and answer any questions they may have.

When she is not on the road, she lives with her husband in Crestwood, Kentucky. She has four cats, three dogs, two donkeys and two goats. She has one married daughter and hopes to be a grandmother very soon.

Column by: Dr. Marie Gagnon