Olivia Grace Grider, infant daughter of Justin and Gari Lynn Cash Grider, passed away Thursday, May 17, 2018 at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by two brothers, Elijah Lee and Lucas Reid Grider, Shelbyville, Kentucky; paternal grandmother, Patsy Grider Polston; material grandparents, Bro. Gary and Jean Cash; paternal great-grandfather, Jessie Grider, Sr., all of Burkesville, Kentucky; maternal great-grandmothers, Vivene Higginbotham Cash, Burkesville, Kentucky; and Rowena Longacre Vaughn, Louisville, Kentucky.

A private graveside service was held Sunday, May 20, 2018 at Lewis Cemetery with Bro. Gary Cash officiating. Arrangements were made through Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville.