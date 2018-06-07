Steve Bell, 67, Albany, passed away Monday, May 28, 2018 at his residence. He was the son of the late Rual Bell, former announcer for WANY Sports basketball games and also worked as a bank loan officer at the Bank of Clinton County.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Bell; his mother, Lucille Bell, both of Albany; two sons, Todd Bell, Las Vegas, Nevada; Tim Cory Bell, California; two brothers, Tim Bell, London, Kentucky; Mickey Bell, Albany; and two grandsons, Clayton Ryan and Caden Marshall Bell.

Funeral services were held Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Melvin Daniel officiating. Final resting place in Burchett Cemetery. Memorials in his memory are suggested to Mountain View Park. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.