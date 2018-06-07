Linda Davidson Graves, 75, Marrowbone, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, May 29, 2918 at Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green. She was the wife of the late Preston “Pete” Graves and a member of Marrowbone United Methodist Church.

She is survived by two daughters, Teresa (Darrell) Sneed and Tara Graves-Murphy; son-in-law, John Murphy, all of Bowling Green, Kentucky; daughter-in-law, Kathy Guffey Graves, Burkesville, Kentucky; two sisters, Judy Willis, Burkesville, Kentucky; Vivian Davidson, Tucson, Arizona; also two grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, June 2, 2018 at Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville with Bro. Bill Garmon and Murrell Graves officiating. Final resting place in Marrowbone Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.norris-new.com.