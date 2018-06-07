Nettie Alma Tallent, 92, Martin, Tennessee and formerly of Albany, passed away Monday, May 28, 2018 at Tennova Healthcare-Volunteer Martin Hospital. She was the wife of the late Kenneth E. Tallent and daughter of the late Marion and Fronia Madison. She was also preceded in death by several brothers and sisters and two grandchildren.

She is survived by three children, Joan Taylor, Joe and Johnny Tallent, all of Albany; six grandchildren, Oliva Maynard, Jessica and Kathryn Taylor, Joshua, Steven and Jessy Rai Tallent; also five great-grandchildren.

A graveside service was held Friday, June 1, 2018 at Five Springs Cemetery in Clinton County. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.