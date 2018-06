Local gospel music and evangelic ministry duo, Danny and Phyllis Schofield, Jamestown, Tennessee, took home Christian Voice Magazine Southern Gospel Favorite 2018 Duet of the Year, held May 14-18, 2018 at The Center for Rural Development in Somerset, Kentucky.

The ministry team will be celebrating 26 years in evangelic ministry on November 3 at Alive in the Spirit, Static, Tennessee. Mark your calendars now, and come be with them for great gospel singing.