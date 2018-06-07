Wallen graduates KY DOCJT

On May 10, 2018, John Wallen, a WKU alumni with a major in sociology and minor in criminology and history, graduated from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training in Richmond, Kentucky. He received several certificates including the Fit for Duty Physical Excellence Award. While there, John also maintained a 96 percent average in academics and marksmanship. After training, he returned to Western Kentucky University to resume his duties as a certified police officer. John’s parents are Tony and Connie Wallen. Deceased maternal grandparents are Jack and Deanna Clark. Paternal grandparents are Gayron and Joann Wallen, Albany.