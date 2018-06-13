Candidates begin filing

for school board, city races

Filing is now underway for non-partisan races in Albany and Clinton County, including mayor, city council and seats on the Clinton County Board of Education which serve staggered terms.

As of press deadline Tuesday morning, June 12, a total of six persons had filed in three races thus far, according to Clinton County Clerk Shelia Booher’s office.

Those filing to date include:

* Mayor–Lyle Pierce, current assistant chief of police; Sara McWhorter, a current employee of the city water department; and Travis Denney.

* City Council–Pam Allred, current city water department employee; and Leland Hicks, a long-time incumbent.

* School Board, District One: Incumbent Kevin Marcum. That district includes the three precincts of Nora, Piney Woods and Snow.

The Clinton County News will publish more details on the upcoming November General Election in the weeks ahead, as well as a periodic update list of candidates who are filing for the non-partisan city and school board races.