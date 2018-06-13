Fair kicks off with host of events

The Clinton County Fair officially kicked off Saturday with the Coca-Cola Talent show with Chapel Tinius taking first place with a fiddle performance Thomas Oesterreicher taking second with a vocal performance and Isaiah Shelley winning third place.

In the above photo, the Little Miss and Mister pageant took place Monday night with the Bull Whip Rodeo in the main grandstands, bottom photo.



Above, Braxton Massengail, Chris Marlow and Chad Watson took in the fun at the carnival with a race down the big slide.

Below, the rain didn’t keep many people from enjoying the fair as a good crowd was spotted in the midway.

The Fair continues this week with pageants concluding on Tuesday night, as a well as the Muddy Obstacle Mayhem event, ATV Rodeo and Lawnmower pull on Wednesday night, Family night on Thursday, the Demolition Derby and Kubota give-a-way on Friday and the KOTTPA Truck Pull and Wrestling on Saturday night.



