Highlights of last week’s Clinton County Fair

Chase from Paw Patrol and Minnie Mouse were on hand last week at the Clinton County Fair and seem to get the attention of the little fair goers.

The shoe in the haystack is always a popular event among the kids as several entered the 4-6 age category last Thursday at the Clinton County Fair.





What is always a crowd pleaser during Family Night of the Clinton County Fair, the egg toss saw one of the largest crowds in recent years participate in the event.

The Demolition Derby was in overdrive last Friday night during the 2018 Clinton County Fair. Thirty minutes after the event was scheduled to begin, cars were backed up to the US 127 Bypass waiting to get in the fair grounds.