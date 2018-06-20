Tim Shaw, 62, Albany, passed away Thursday, June 14, 2018 at The Medical Center at Albany.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Shaw; a daughter, Amanda Shaw, both of Albany; three sons, Benjamin Claywell and Anthony Shaw, both of Albany; Ricky Ford, Chattanooga, Tennessee; a brother, Mike (Carla) Shaw, Albany; a sister, Schonia Dicken, Burkesville, Kentucky; seven grandchildren, Cloe, Damon, Chase and Jazmine Shaw; Logan and Jase Claywell and James Denney; also three aunts and uncles, including Carolyn Harold of Albany.

Funeral services were held Monday, June 18, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home with final resting place in Smith Grove Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home of Burkesville.