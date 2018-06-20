Phillip Nelson, 54, Albany, passed away Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. He was the son of the late Estel Nelson.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Polston Nelson; a daughter, Tess Nelson; his mother, Lola Nelson; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Joyce and Lonnie Scott and Sandy and Wendell Byrd, all of Albany; also several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service was held Sunday, June 17, 2018 at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns officiating. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.