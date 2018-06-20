Meet our new intern, Brooke Wright

Clinton County News readers are in for a treat this summer and will enjoy articles with a new byline by Brooke Wright, who will be working as an intern.

NEWS Publisher and Editor Al Gibson is pleased to be able to not only give Wright the chance to get some hands-on experience with our weekly community newspaper, but to be able to help her advance her writing and reporting education experience as well.

“Brooke is a very talented reporter and writer, and we at the Clinton County News are looking forward to working with her for the next few weeks,” Gibson said. “I think our readers will also enjoy her work with both feature style articles as well as with general news reporting.”

She is the daughter of Saundra and Todd Wright, of Albany.

In introducing herself to our readers, Wright offered the following:

I am a 2015 Clinton County High School graduate and an incoming senior at Western Kentucky University. I am majoring in English with a concentration in Professional Writing and minoring in Journalism Writing.

At WKU, I work at the student newspaper, the College Heights Herald as a copy editor where I edit articles written by student reporters and occasionally write stories as well. I started working at the Herald during the Spring 2017 semester and hope to continue working there until I graduate in May 2019.

I also participate in the Big Red Marching Band at WKU where I have been a member of the alto saxophone section for three years.

My college education has allowed me to have extensive writing practice with various different writing styles, including journalistic writing. I hope to bring those skills to the Clinton County News this summer in order to sharpen my abilities as a future reporter and writer.