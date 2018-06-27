Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

KHSAA dead period – gives everyone a little break

It almost seems these days that high school sports is a 52 week long activity in some form or another, given all of the summer camps that go on with most all sports on the menu now.

Basketball, football, baseball and all of the others are going through some sort of training, camps, conditioning or summer games that take the sports through the entire year.

Well, that’s not exactly the case. Now (actually beginning Monday, June 25), is the Kentucky High School Athletic Association designated “Dead Period” during which players and coaches can’t have any contact with each other regarding anything to do with the athletic programs at the schools.

The dead period also includes middle school athletes now as well and during the two week-long stretch, there is a host of requirements that coaches and athletic personnel must adhere to, including there being “no use of school facilities, team uniforms, team equipment, transportation, coaches, personnel, maintained or producible log of student activity of anything else related to the athletic program.”

According to a press release coming from the KHSAA, the purpose of the dead period, when it was originally passed, was for the period to be completely dead.

The KHSAA issues this warning to its coaches and athletic personnel regarding the so-called dead period: “if you have to ask, the answer is likely no”.

Further, they urge the two-week long stretch be used to “recharge batteries, repair facilities, get away from the students (and them away from you). You will have access the following nearly fifty weeks, take these two (plus one extra day) away.”

So – high school athletics doesn’t go on all year long, after all. Just 50 weeks of the year.

The dead period ends at one second before midnight (11:59:59 p.m.) on July 9.

Wayne County to host a John Calipari Satellite Camp

According to Wayne County High School head basketball coach Rodney Woods, WCHS is one of eight sites across Kentucky that will be hosting a UK/John Calipari Satellite Camp this summer.

Wayne County’s camp will be this Saturday, June 30, from 11:00 – 2:00 p.m. (eastern time) and will give campers a camp T-shirt, three hours of instruction with Coach Calipari and the Kentucky basketball staff and available players, competitions, autograph sessions, along with question and answer sessions with Coach Cal. All camps will open sites one hour before check-in. The cost for each camp is $90 per camper.

The Wayne County camp will be open to boys and girls who will be entering grades K-6. Registration is available on-line only and the link can be found at the UK men’s basketball website.