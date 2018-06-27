Keilan McWhorter named Teacher of the Year for Franklin County, Florida

Keilan McWhorter, of Port St. Joe, Florida, has been selected as Teacher of the Year in Franklin County, Florida. He will attend a banquet in Orlando where he is a candidate for Teacher of the Year in Florida.

Keilan is married to the former Jaime Ade. He is the father of Ashlen and Grace and is the son of Keith and Carol McWhorter of Albany and Joyce LeConte of Panama City, Florida.

Keilan is a 1987 graduate of Clinton County High and a graduate of Florida State University. He is a National Board Certified Teacher.

Keilan formerly taught in Bay County, Panama City, Florida. While there, he was selected as one of five teachers for Teacher of the Year. This is a school system of 40 individual schools.

Keilan is very proud of his roots in Clinton County and enjoys visiting home at every opportunity.