Eanis D. Groce, 64, Scottsville, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Gosser Groce.

He is survived by three daughters, Mitzi Green, Joelton, TN; Kristie Inscoe, Russellville, KY; Miranda Conner, Layfatte, TN; four brothers, Wavel, Hollis, Troy and Noel Groce, all of Scottsville, KY; three sisters, Monnie Arms, Burkesville, KY; Wonzie Strode, Gamaliel, KY; Tiva Dodson, Lafayette, TN; also nine grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Saturday, June 23, 2018 at Goad Funeral Home in Scottsville with Bro. Roy Shockley officiating. Final resting place in Allen County Memorial Gardens.