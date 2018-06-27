James Willard Stinson, 72, Monticello, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, June 19. He was the son of the late Thomas and Della (Hicks) Stinson. He was also preceded in death by a son, James, a daughter Regina Lowe, three brothers and two sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Vela (Baker) Stinson; six sons, Daniel (Lana); James David (Kathy); Randy (Becky); John; Joseph (Deanna) and Matthew (Amber) Stinson; four daughters, Rose (Ronnie) Neal; Maybell (Lonnie) McGinnis; Barbara (Billy) Guinn; Minnie (Bill) Wiggs; a brother, Elam Stinson; two sisters, Elvie Royston and Thelma Slavens; also 26 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Thursday, June 21, 2018 at Hicks-Vaughn Funeral Home in Monticello with final resting place in Old Dishman Cemetery in Wayne County. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the James Willard Stinson Memorial Fund, c/o Hicks-Vaughn Funeral Home.