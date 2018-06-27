Barbara Josephine Clark Parrigin, 78, Albany, passed away Friday, June 22, 2018 at Cookeville Regional Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Daniel Webster and Mary Clark and was also preceded in death by four brothers and a sister.

She was a member of Community Full Gospel Church. She played piano in church for over 70 years.

She is survived by he husband, Danny F. Parrigin; a daughter, Meschelle Teal; a son and daughter-in-law, Donnie and Regina Parrigin, all of Albany; five grandchildren, Bradley Jameson, Mary Shoemake, Jennifer Parrigin, Danielle Teal and Autumn Mason; also eight great-grandchildren, Dalton and Alexis jameson, Josie, Landon, Lillianne, and Vivianne Shoemake, Emma and Silas Boykin.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 26, 108 at 10 a.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Bruce Stearns and Bro. Eddie Stearns officiating. Final resting place in Davis Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements were made though Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.