Willie Maycel (Rich) Poindexter, 94, Albany and formerly of Burkesville, passed away Monday June 18, 2018 at Cumberland Valley Manor. She was the wife of the late Bro. Archie Poindexter.

She is survived by a daughter, Fran (Dudley “Pitt”) Hay, Albany; a daughter-in-law, Jocie Poindexter, Glasgow, Kentucky; a brother-in-law, Cecil Poindexter, Celina, Tennessee; a granddaughter, Marcie Lyon, Glasgow, Kentucky; a grandson, Todd (Kristy) Pillar, Albany; two great-grandsons, Jonathan Daniel and Dillon Craig and three great-granddaughters, Samantha and Hayli Pillar and Abby Craig, along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Thursday, June 21, 2018 at Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky with Bro. Larry Adams officiating. Final resting place in Ashlock Cemetery in Cumberland County. Online condolences may be made at www.noris-new.com.