Elizabeth Dale Tweedy

Elizabeth Dale (Watkins) Tweedy, age 70, of Burkesville, KY, passed away on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Tweedy was a member of Providence Baptist Church and Star of Hope Chapter No. 183 OES. Among those who preceded her in death are her mother, Martha Watkins; brother, Danny Watkins; sister, Edna “Bonnie” Watkins and grandson, Zachary Tweedy.

She is survived by, her father, James Watkins “JC”; children, James Tweedy, Tammy Jo Tweedy, Timothy Tweedy (Kay) and Jamie Goings (Robby); 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda Mattingly (Paul), Lisa Branham and Carolyn Meadows and a host of nieces and nephews. OES service was held on Friday, June 22, 2018 at the funeral home. Funeral service was held on Saturday, June 23, 2018 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) Graveside service was in the Perkins Cemetery in Burkesville, KY. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home. www.subfuneralhome.com

Norris-New Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.