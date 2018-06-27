Tina Polson, 61, Albany, passed away Sunday, June 24, 2018 at the Medical Center-Albany. She was the wife of the late Randall Polson and a member of Twin Lakes Grace Fellowship Church.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Bridget and Dillard Shelton, Albany; her father, Martin Allen, Goodlettsville, TN; two grandchildren, Kayla and Elisa Shelton; three sisters, Debbie (Hollis) Malone, Goodlettsville, TN; Chelli Allen, Hendersonville, TN; Marta Allen, Fairview, Tennessee.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 27, at 2 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Donnie Shelley and Bro. Jimmy Shelley officiating. Final resting place in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.