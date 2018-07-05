Fiscal court holds short special meeting

Clinton County Fiscal Court held a short special meeting last Wednesday, June 27 at the judge/executive’s office conference room to take care of some end of the fiscal year business, as the new FY began July 1.

The court, with five of six members present, approved the low bid on road salt, which had been bid via online auction.

The court voted to approve Compass Minerals bid of $105.55 per ton for road salt for the upcoming winter season.

The court also unanimously approved payment of some year-end claims and bills and fund transfers.

The next regular meeting of Clinton Fiscal Court is scheduled for Thursday, July 19 at 5 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse and is open to the general public.