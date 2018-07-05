Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

‘Fore the Kids’ another success

From all indications, the annual “Fore the Kids” benefit golf tournament was another success, both in terms of competition as well as in the fundraising category as well.

You will find elsewhere in SPORTS this week, a series of photos featuring the winning teams from the tournament that was held this year at Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park.

Although DHLSRP serves as the home course for our Golf Dawgs, in past years, the tournament was had been hosted by Seventy Six Falls Country Club, which has since closed operations.

All reports are that the move for the tournament went off without a hitch, and the new host for the tourney did a fantastic job of welcoming the tournament to their venue.

With the tournament, comes the next season

When this current “dead period” that I talked about in last week’s space here is over, things will get underway with the new 2018 fall seasons, and first up will be golf.

The entire lineup of fall sports at CCHS will soon follow, and of course most of the attention from fans will be toward the upcoming gridiron season that will get underway in – whew, really? – six weeks.

The Dawgs head to Fort Knox (as the schedule is currently set) on August 17 for the first game of the 2018 season.

Second of big three holidays is here

Hard to believe, but just as it seems summer has gotten underway, we are ushering in the second of the big three summer holiday weekends.

This Independence Day weekend coming up will of course see an increased amount of traffic on our highways and especially on our lakes – Dale Hollow and Lake Cumberland.

Give yourself a little extra time, a little extra space, use some extra caution in celebrating our nation’s independence, and have a great mid-summer holiday.

In the meantime – let’s take it outside for a few months!