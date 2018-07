“Fore the Kids” golf tournament winners were Sawyer Stalcup, Tyler Shelton, David Killman and Michael Shelton.



Second place in the “Fore the Kids” golf tournament were Dave Horning, Charles Kerr, Bubby Groce and David Cross.

Tied for third place in the “Fore the Kids” golf tournament were Steven Haddix, William Sewell, Steven Tallent and Vernon Miniard.

Tied for third place in the “Fore the Kids” golf tournament were Trevor Riddle, Steve Keen, Lance Cash and Clayton Brown.