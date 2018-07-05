Judith Ann Sells, 73, of Byrdstown, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, July 1, 2018 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. She was the wife of the late Donath Sells, a member of Hilham Church of Christ and was also preceded in death by a daughter Cynthia Sloop and a sister Sharon Werner.

Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Wayne Tuggle, Byrdstown, Tennessee; a son, Richard Sells, Youngsville, North Carolina; two sisters, Brenda Olson, Indiana; Kathy (Bruce) Smith, Texas; two brothers, Mike (Louise) King and Kevin (Denise) King, North Carolina.; a granddaughter, Katelynn Sells; and two step-grandchildren, Elizabeth Sill and Heather (Blake) Ezell.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 5, 2018 at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Jeremy Bilbrey officiating. Final resting place in Raleigh, North Carolina. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family and left at the funeral home.