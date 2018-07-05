Marcella Cross, 90, Albany, passed away Monday, June 25, 2018 at the Medical Center-Albany.

She is survived by her husband, Roy A. Cross; four sisters, Carolyn Griffin, Iva Bryant, Norma Tinell, all of Richmond, Indiana; Rosie Kees, South Carolina; three brothers, James (Dorothy) Phillips, Carson City, Nevada; Charles (Cora) Phillips and Richard (Linda) Phillips, Beattyville, Kentucky; four step-children, Ken (Glenda) Cross, Alaska; Tom (Kathy) Cross, Patty (Rodney) McCauley and Joy Cross, all of Richmond, Indiana; also several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Saturday, June 30, 2018 at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmy Shelley officiating. Final resting place in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.