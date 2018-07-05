Linda Louise (Polston) Pennycuff, 70, Albany, passed away Friday, June 29, 2018 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. She was the daughter of the late Hobert and Cora (Lowe) Polston and was also preceded in death by her husband, Vester Pennycuff, and a daughter, Tracey Garrett.

She is survived by a daughter, Jill (George) Doughty, Albany; two sisters, Hollie (Keith) Robbins, Monroe, Tennessee; Mary (Eddie) Polston, Albany; two brothers, Danny (Barbara) Polston, Albany; Doyle (Jannie) Polston, New Castle, Indiana; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Joyce Polston and Brenda Polston Scott; five grandchildren, Brent and Clint Garrett, Cody, Spencer and Jaden Jones; a great-grandchild, Cailsyn Jones; five step-great-grandchildren, Montana, Nathan, Kirsten and Keiley Doughty and Caroline Upchurch; an additional daughter, Kathy; additional granddaughters, Miranda, Michaela and Hailey, special friends, Jewell and Janey; also several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 4, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Church with Pastors Donnie Shelley, Ronnie Gray and Wayne Cole officiating. Final resting place in Memorial Hill Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany. Online condolences may be made at www.campbell-new.com.