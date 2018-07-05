Terry “Turk” Polston, 52, Albany, passed away Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at his residence. He was a member of Lee’s Chapel United Methodist Church and was preceded in death by is step-father, Bobby Gene Tapley and a son, Terrance Polston.

He was a member of the Albany Fire Department for over 20 years, Little League president and a member of the Clinton County Fair Board for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Kim Polston; his mother, Flonnie Tapley; two daughters, Mackenzie and Bailey Polston; two sisters, Judy Nelson and Lana Tapley Fulton, all of Albany; and a step-brother, David Tapley.

Funeral services were held Sunday, July 1, 2018 at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Sexton and Bro. Rick Meade officiating. Final resting place in Peolia Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.