More information is available about 1Lt. Garlin Murl Conner and the Medal of Honor

Last week’s coverage of the posthumous awarding of the Medal of Honor to Clinton County native Garlin Murl Conner, has left many readers searching for more information about the military history of 1LT Conner, as well as more about the ceremonies surrounding the event in Washington D.C.
Local attorney L.C. Hoppy Conner, one of the team members who pursued the Medal of Honor for Conner, has assembled a series of web sites that continue to update information surrounding the award, history and the ceremonies.
Conner provided that information for the Clinton County News to release to our readers.
Following are websites containing information concerning Garlin Murl Conner, Medal of Honor recipient.
The Army maintains a dedicated website for each Medal of Honor recipient. Garlin Murl Conner’s website contains his personal information, military records, news articles, video of the White House and Pentagon ceremonies as well as still photographs.
The site will be updated from time to time; so one should continue to log on to the site occasionally.
www.army.mil/medalofhonor/conner/
SPECIAL FORCES ASSOCIATION
http://sfachapterix.blogspot.com/2018/06/garlin-murl-conner-wwii-hero-receives.html?m=1
PENTAGON ROUND TABLE NATIONAL PRESS CONFERENCE – JUNE 25, 2018
Panelists: Maj. Gen. Leopoldo Quintas, Commander of the 3rd Infantry Division
Pauline Wells Conner, widow of Garlin Murl Conner
Luther C. Conner, Jr., cousin of Garlin Murl Conner and member of team which pursued Medal of Honor
Dr. Erik Villard, Military Historian with the Center for Military History
https://www.defense.gov/Videos/videoid/609649/dvpcc/false/#DVIDSViedoPlayer1133
LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER NEWS ARTICLE – JUNE 26, 2018
http://www.Kentucky.com/news/politics-government/article213808509.html
ARTICLE AND VIDEO
www.Military.com garlin murl conner
ARTICLE AND VIDEO
www.Military.com
2018/04/13 wife of World War II Medal of Honor Recipient
ARTICLE AND VIDEO
www.Military.com 2
018/03/29 Trump to award Medal of Honor
ARTICLE AND VIDEO
www.armytimes.com
03/29/2018 Garlin Murl Conner Medal of Honor
NUMEROUS ARTICLES AND VIDEO WEBSITES
www.Youtube.com
Garlin Murl Conner Medal of Honor
VIDEO AND TRANSCRIPT
www.shallownation.com
U.S. Army
https://defenselink.org/us-army/