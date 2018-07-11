More information is available about 1Lt. Garlin Murl Conner and the Medal of Honor

Last week’s coverage of the posthumous awarding of the Medal of Honor to Clinton County native Garlin Murl Conner, has left many readers searching for more information about the military history of 1LT Conner, as well as more about the ceremonies surrounding the event in Washington D.C.

Local attorney L.C. Hoppy Conner, one of the team members who pursued the Medal of Honor for Conner, has assembled a series of web sites that continue to update information surrounding the award, history and the ceremonies.

Conner provided that information for the Clinton County News to release to our readers.

Following are websites containing information concerning Garlin Murl Conner, Medal of Honor recipient.

The Army maintains a dedicated website for each Medal of Honor recipient. Garlin Murl Conner’s website contains his personal information, military records, news articles, video of the White House and Pentagon ceremonies as well as still photographs.

The site will be updated from time to time; so one should continue to log on to the site occasionally.

www.army.mil/medalofhonor/conner/

SPECIAL FORCES ASSOCIATION

http://sfachapterix.blogspot.com/2018/06/garlin-murl-conner-wwii-hero-receives.html?m=1

PENTAGON ROUND TABLE NATIONAL PRESS CONFERENCE – JUNE 25, 2018

Panelists: Maj. Gen. Leopoldo Quintas, Commander of the 3rd Infantry Division

Pauline Wells Conner, widow of Garlin Murl Conner

Luther C. Conner, Jr., cousin of Garlin Murl Conner and member of team which pursued Medal of Honor

Dr. Erik Villard, Military Historian with the Center for Military History

https://www.defense.gov/Videos/videoid/609649/dvpcc/false/#DVIDSViedoPlayer1133

LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER NEWS ARTICLE – JUNE 26, 2018

http://www.Kentucky.com/news/politics-government/article213808509.html

ARTICLE AND VIDEO

www.Military.com garlin murl conner

ARTICLE AND VIDEO

www.Military.com

2018/04/13 wife of World War II Medal of Honor Recipient

ARTICLE AND VIDEO

www.Military.com 2

018/03/29 Trump to award Medal of Honor

ARTICLE AND VIDEO

www.armytimes.com

03/29/2018 Garlin Murl Conner Medal of Honor

NUMEROUS ARTICLES AND VIDEO WEBSITES

www.Youtube.com

Garlin Murl Conner Medal of Honor

VIDEO AND TRANSCRIPT

www.shallownation.com

U.S. Army

https://defenselink.org/us-army/