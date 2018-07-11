Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

It’s still summer – organized sports are few

While there are a few traveling baseball and softball teams on the move here and there with Clinton County ties, for the most part, it’s still summer and organized sporting activities are few so there is little to report on.

Volleyball and football will be the next CCHS fan based sports we’ll be talking about, but in reality, up next will be the Golf Dawgs and Lady Golf Dawgs who will be in action.

In most seasons, both squads will actually be playing even before the start of the 2018-19 school year gets underway.

Heat index issues always come into play even though practice sessions are held in the early morning hours and matches come later in the afternoon.

If the weather we’ve have this year holds on for another month or so, it could be an issue for the upcoming golf season.

Things should pick up in a week or so as we draw closer to the start of a new school year.

Robbie Davis Memorial Foundation

golf tourney on the horizon

Although it’s still a few weeks away, golfers take note that the second annual Robbie Davis Memorial Foundation Golf Scramble details have been released.

An entry form for potential teams as well as sponsors can be found elsewhere in SPORTS, but in a nutshell, details are that the tournament will be played on Thursday, August 9, on Lexington’s Marriott Griffith Gate course.

The tourney will be a four-person handicapped format with an entry fee of $300 per team. The entry form also provides a spot for sponsors to donate to the event and of course all of the funds raised are used toward the Robbie Davis Memorial Foundation.

That foundation was formed after the untimely death of one of our most recognizable community faces.

Robbie Davis worked tirelessly on the side of his professional life to see that youth who might not have the means to do the things they wanted, got the opportunity to do just that.

His work continues through this Foundation – take a look and get involved.

In the meantime – let’s take it outside for a few months!