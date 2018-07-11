Single vehicle injury accident leads to DUI arrest

Trooper Jason Warinner is investigating a collision that occurred Sunday, July 8 at approximately 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 127 in the city limits of Albany.

Daniel Duvall, 29, of Albany, was traveling southbound on U.S. 127 when he failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and struck a building, according to the KSP report.

Duvall and two juvenile passengers were not belted and were transported to The Medical Center-Albany where they were treated for minor injuries.

Duvall was arrested and charged with the following: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alc/drugs, etc. 08 (Agg Cirum) first offense, operating on suspended or revoked license, failure to wear seatbelt, failure to use child restrain device in vehicle, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/second, wanton endangerment-second degree and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

Trooper Warinner was assisted on the scene by Clinton County EMS and Albany Police Department.